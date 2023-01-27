EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,872.16

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,872.16 ($23.18) and traded as low as GBX 1,872.10 ($23.18). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,876 ($23.23), with a volume of 66,966 shares traded.

EMIS Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,268.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,873.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,872.20.

Get EMIS Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMIS Group news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($23.23), for a total value of £340,587.80 ($421,676.12). In other EMIS Group news, insider Peter Southby bought 27 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £507.60 ($628.45). Also, insider Andy Thorburn sold 18,155 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($23.23), for a total value of £340,587.80 ($421,676.12). Over the last three months, insiders bought 43 shares of company stock worth $80,760.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.