Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,828 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $183,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 308,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.