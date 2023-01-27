Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

