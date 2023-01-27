Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IFF opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.09%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

