Empirical Finance LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after buying an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $24,742,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,463,000 after buying an additional 334,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

MKC stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

