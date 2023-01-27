Empirical Finance LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,286.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

Shares of GWW opened at $564.93 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.