Empirical Finance LLC Has $611,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.63.

Shares of ROK opened at $281.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $297.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

