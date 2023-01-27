Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after buying an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.81 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

