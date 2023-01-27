Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

