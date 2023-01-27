Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 644,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

