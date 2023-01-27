Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.86) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.71) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,933 ($23.93) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,435 ($17.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,176 ($26.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,793.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,693.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,421.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.65%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,671 ($20.69) per share, with a total value of £100,260 ($124,130.25).

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

