Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.7 %

ET opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

