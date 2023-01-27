Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $22.50

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $22.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.