Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

Shares of ENVX opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Enovix has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

