Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.76) to GBX 1,930 ($23.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.38) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($23.16) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,986 ($24.59).

Entain Price Performance

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,535.78 ($19.01). 1,888,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,394.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,281.31. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,725 ($21.36). The stock has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4,266.04.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

