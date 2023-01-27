Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 835,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

