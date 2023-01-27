Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Enviva Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enviva has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

