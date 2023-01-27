EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $153.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

