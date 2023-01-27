Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Trading Up 1.3%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 3,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

