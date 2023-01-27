Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.46.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$102.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$105.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,556,365.06. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,556,365.06. Insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825 over the last quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.