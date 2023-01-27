ERC20 Market Cap Hits $10.20 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $93.08 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00049920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030286 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00216017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002855 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

