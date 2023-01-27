Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,887 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Compass Diversified comprises about 1.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 45,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,821. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $597.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.37 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

