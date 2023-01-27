Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 7,149,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,765,084. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

