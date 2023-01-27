Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 84,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,670. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.99.

