Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,167. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.98%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

