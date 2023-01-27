Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,648,000 after purchasing an additional 94,728 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 27.8% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 134.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE V traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,319. The company has a market capitalization of $432.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

