Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.39. 497,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,954. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $137.12.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

