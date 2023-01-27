Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. 4,581,866 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

