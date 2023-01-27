Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,539 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $371.48. 1,194,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,615. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

