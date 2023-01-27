Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,496 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE SBR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 816.96% and a net margin of 97.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $7.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.