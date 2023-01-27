Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,205 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 100,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.57.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

