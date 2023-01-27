Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $22.06 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $22.06 or 0.00095633 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $279.20 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,061.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00380057 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015817 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00745323 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00582409 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00188601 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,121,098 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
