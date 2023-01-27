EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) traded up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 27,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 29,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
