EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 9% Higher

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) traded up 9% on Friday. The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 27,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 29,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

EVE Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

EVE last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

