EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,172 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 377,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 256.3% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 89.7% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.