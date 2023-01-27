EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 39,877 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 216.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,333,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,368. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

