EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.