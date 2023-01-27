EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.62% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 6,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 110,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter.

TPHE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

