EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 613,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

