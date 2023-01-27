EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,243. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

