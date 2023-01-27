EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 80,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,035. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

