EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,623 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $124.76. 1,266,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

