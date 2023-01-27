EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BIBL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,790. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

