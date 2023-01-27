Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

EXC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

