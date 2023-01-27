Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

