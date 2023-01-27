Exor Capital LLP Acquires 565,205 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,776,778 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 565,205 shares during the quarter. NovaGold Resources accounts for approximately 6.4% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $69,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,201. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. B. Riley dropped their target price on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,402.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $343,824.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 789,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,500.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,918 shares of company stock worth $1,296,212. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

