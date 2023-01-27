Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Express Price Performance
NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 4,972,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,521. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.62. Express has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Express
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
