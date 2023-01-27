Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPRGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Express Price Performance

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 4,972,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,521. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.62. Express has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Express (NYSE:EXPRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $434.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.77 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express



Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

