Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 4,972,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,521. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.62. Express has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $434.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.77 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

