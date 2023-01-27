F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.07 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

F5 Stock Up 1.6 %

F5 stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. F5 has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at F5

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.21.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.