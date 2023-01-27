Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.04 and last traded at $129.34. Approximately 80,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 163,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Fabrinet Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

