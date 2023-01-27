Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $724.14.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $629.02 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $658.21. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $608.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

