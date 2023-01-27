Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.463 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $646.05. 220,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $658.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $697.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $647.17.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $23,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 239.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 517.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

