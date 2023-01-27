Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.463 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $646.05. 220,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $658.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.34.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $23,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 239.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 517.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
See Also
